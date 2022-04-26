It was a sellout crowd Saturday and a record-setting crowd Friday for the Henderson County First Responders PRCA Rodeo. Andrews Rodeo Company did their best to bring the toughest animals to the arena and the cowboys fought back.
Friday night, there was great action in the slack, the roughstock was tough, and the bull riders tried, but were unsuccessful in a qualifying ride.
Saturday night, the action continued and only one bull rider reigned victorious which brought ecstatic excitement to the crowd.
This rider was local Athenian Jeff Askey, who rode on Screamin Demon, and finished with 89 points and a prize of $5,607. Total prize money given over the weekend was $41,472.
Other locals competing Saturday evening were “Lightning” Aguilerra who struggled as a team roper header against the Andrews livestock.
Local roper, Cutter Carpenter competed in his third pro rodeo and successfully tied his calf, but was unable to beat competitors' times.
This rodeo is a fundraiser for first responders in Henderson County and there were many in attendance and volunteering. Two Sheriff deputies helped pull a couple of the bull riders ropes and Sheriff Botie Hillhouse helped children with their shoes during the “Great Shoe Race” on the arena floor.
Announcer Andy Stewart kept the crowd entertained with funny jokes and sing alongs. The wagon races also had fans cheering and giggling as four teams of children tried to keep their wagon upright while racing around cones. Chandler Country Store won on Friday and Amie Roberts Independent Agent won Saturday.
Eustace Intermediate School fourth grader, Morgan Cheshier, was announced as the Go Blue Poster Contest winner. Morgan’s poster will be used as next year’s Go Blue t-shirt design and she also won a gift certificate.
Go Blue had an area set up for kids to enjoy on Friday where Ident-a-Kid kits were created and there was a bounce house along with other games and face painting.
Belt buckle awards were given to honor two special ladies of the rodeo who have volunteered their time for many years.
Charla Farrel was honored Friday evening for her devotion and hard work to the rodeo for the past 36 years. Her friend and longtime rodeo volunteer Kim Hodges said of Farrell, “she does everything out of love and support for Henderson County. It takes nine months to pull this off and she does it with dignity, grace and a lot of smiles.”
Ashton Elder, who has served on the rodeo committee with a passion, was honored on Saturday evening with a belt buckle.
One of the most unique acts of the weekend, which had one attendee saying, “I can’t say I’ve ever seen anything like that,” was The Misfit Cowboy. Brain Patton rode his Longhorn Roscoe into the arena and proceeded to perform tricks with fire, jumping, and loading the longhorn onto the back of a Dodge Ram truck.
The Bullfighters Only group didn’t disappoint while crowds gasped as they watched competitors try to antagonize the bull and then ‘dance’ in the arena with them before having enough and jumping onto the outer gates. One bull was so stubborn that on Saturday evening, it took almost 10 minutes and a dozen cowboys to help get it out of the arena.
Both evenings ended with crowds enjoying live music while dancing around the arena floor, while kids ran and played like they were the bulls and cowboys.
Wesley Pruitt and his brand of country blues had the crowd swaying on Friday and Jason Boland & The Stragglers rocked with some of their new tunes and played some old country standards of theirs from decades past on Saturday.
The Go Texan committee held their scholarship fundraising crawfish boil/fish fry on Friday, which was enjoyed by many. On Saturday, the BBQ Cook-off was held and winners were:
• Grand Champion: K & B Pitmasters
• Reserve Grand Champion: WaWa’s Seafood Shack
• Jack Pot Beans: Opelika Smoke
• Best Chicken: Athens Dental Works
• Best Ribs: Chandler Posse
• Best Brisket: Big O’s BBQ
• Chef’s Choice: Diamond G BBQ
• Best Display: B6 BBQ
