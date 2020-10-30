Henderson County Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez was busy setting up polling places on Friday in anticipation of a record vote when everything is tallied after General Election.
"I'm setting up nine locations today and will do the other 13 on Monday," Hernandez said.
In 2016, Donald Trump set a record for the largest vote total by a presidential candidate in Henderson County and is likely to do it again in 2020, when all of the votes are counted.
Whether, or not, President Trump wins re-election is much more in doubt, but with the county experiencing the largest early vote in its history, Trump could well eclipse the 23,560 votes he polled here four years ago. In that election, Democrat Hillary Clinton received 5,669 of the 30,045 votes cast.
Republicans have been the dominant force in the county in recent years. Mitt Romney gathered the previous high number of votes in 2012, when he outpolled Democrat Barack Obama 21,231 to 6,106 in the county.
The last Democrat to carry Henderson County in a presidential election was Bill Clinton over George Bush in 1992. Clinton received 9,105 votes to 8,368 for Bush. Noteworthy in the 1992 election was the strong showing by third party candidate Ross Perot, who had 6,746 votes.
As early voting came to a close on Friday, Henderson County was adding to an already all-time-high total. On Thursday, 1,112 voters came to one of the three early voting polling places. The total for the three week early voting period was 21,789 in person and 25,132 when mail in ballots were added.
The share of registered voters who had already voted early was 45.98%. When you consider that just under 60% of the registered voters turned out in 2016, it is likely that most of the people who are going to participate in this year's election have already cast ballots.
The last General Election, in 2018, 16,064 in Henderson County voted early in the Texas governor’s race. The election day vote brought the total turnout to 26,703.
On Tuesday, polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at each of Henderson County vote centers. This is the first General Election since the county went to the vote center method, which allows participants to cast ballots at any of the vote centers in the county. The new polling place at the Henderson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 location in LaRue is ready to go.
Hernandez said she has about 150 workers who will be taking care of all of the phases of conducting the election on Tuesday.
County voters will weigh in on presidential and state races, while many county residents will have municipal and school board elections to decide. Here are some of the seats on the ballot.
State Board of Education Place 9 - Republican Kevin M. Ellis, Democrat Brenda Davis
District 4 State Representative - Keith Bell, Libertarian K. Nicole Spraberry.
District 10 State Representative - Republican Jake Ellzey, Libertarian Matt Savino.
U.S. Representative District 5 - Lance Gooden, Democrat Carolyn Salter, Libertarian Kevin A. Hale
Three local election involve Athens voters.
City Council Place 3 - SyTanna "Sytonia" Freeman, Ed McCain
Athens ISD Board of Trustees Place 2 - Bryan Barker, Alicia Ellott
Trinity Valley Community College Board of Trustees District 3 - Michael Hembree, Ken McGee
