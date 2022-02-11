Dozens of hospitals around the state had intensive care beds filled to capacity during the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in late January and early February.
Texas hospitals report their capacity to the United States Department of Health and Human Services each week. The Texas Tribune reports that at least 58 hospitals in the state were out of ICU beds between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3.
The report showed UT Health East Texas in Athens at 118% capacity. There were 11 ICU beds occupied, according to the report.
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Kaufman, with an average of four beds occupied, was listed at 72% capacity. Navarro Regional Hospital in Corsicana recorded 96% capacity, with seven beds filled. UT Health Jacksonville, with four beds filled was at 72% capacity. Palestine Regional Hospital had an average of nine ICU beds occupied for 93% capacity.
Hospitals with fewer than four ICU beds occupied by COVID patients were not reported.
After the rapid increase, active case numbers began to subside in early February. On Thursday, a Texas DSHS update said, “The Omicron surge is in steep decline – cases and hospitalizations declining faster than past surges. Many ICUs still strained and fatalities remain high.”
Texas Department of State Health Services lists several factors that contribute to high case numbers. Socioeconomic status is one, with those below the poverty line the most likely to be affected. Another is the ages of a household. Those over 65 are most likely to be affected, followed by the group 17 and below.
Another factor in the relative number of cases is whether the person is member of a minority group or non-English speaking, Finally, those who live in multi-unit housing are most likely to contract the virus.
