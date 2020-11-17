Screen Shot 2020-11-16 at 11.30.01 AM.png

Emma raised enough money to provide two meals for all 170 people. Jana Thompson, founder of Rebecca Project, said the group loves her so much.

 Courtesy photo

The Rebecca Project needs help to provide Thanksgiving meals for nearly 200 people. The group needs donations of six turkeys and two hams.

“Many people do not have families and we fill that gap,” director Jana Thompson said.

Volunteers deliver to home bound seniors, disabled, veterans and homeless in need on weekends when Meals on Wheels can’t.

If you are willing to donate or volunteer, call or text 903-880-2855 or email rebeccaproject2020@gmail.com to schedule a drop off.

