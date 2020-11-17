The Rebecca Project needs help to provide Thanksgiving meals for nearly 200 people. The group needs donations of six turkeys and two hams.
“Many people do not have families and we fill that gap,” director Jana Thompson said.
Volunteers deliver to home bound seniors, disabled, veterans and homeless in need on weekends when Meals on Wheels can’t.
If you are willing to donate or volunteer, call or text 903-880-2855 or email rebeccaproject2020@gmail.com to schedule a drop off.
Follow The Rebecca Project on Facebook to keep up with what it’s doing.
