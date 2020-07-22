The Henderson County Public Library has offered various unique programs over the years for children. With COVID-19, it seemed that many children would be disappointed this year.
Michelle Zenor, the library director and her staff found a unique way to keep the fun alive by forming a partnership with the East Texas Arboretum.
Summer reading is a great way for children to keep their minds active during the extended break.
“Reading during the summer is a great way to improve literacy skills,” Zenor said. “Plus, reading allows us to learn about the world from the comfort and safety of our home.”
Thanks to this partnership, the library has been hosting the Summer Reading performers outdoors under the pavilion while practicing social distancing.
“It is not too late to sign up for our Summer Reading challenge,” Zenor said. “All ages are invited to participate. Stop by the library to sign up and check out some books. Rewards and prizes are offered for reading during the summer.”
KornPop the Clown will be holding two performances at the pavilion at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23.
The final outdoor activity sponsored by the library will be a party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30 at Kiwanis Park. There will be games, prize drawings, and Kona Ice. The art contest winners will also be announced.
Please call 903-677-7295 for more information.
