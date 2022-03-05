Crossroads Elementary, Eustace Primary and Athens Christian Preparatory Academy enjoyed story time Tuesday and learned the interesting history of how baseball signals came to exist in order to help a young boy enjoy playing America's favorite pastime.
Churnin read her story, “The William Hoy Story,” about the origin of baseball signals. Hoy was a hearing impaired child who wanted to play baseball and in order to communicate with him the hand signals were born that are still used today.
"The public library fund is proud to bring awareness to the Read Across America celebration held on March 2 every year, because there is no greater joy than reading," said Michelle Zenor, Director of the Henderson County Library.
Dive into a good book by visiting the Henderson County Library, or enjoy their weekly activities and amazing summer reading program. Learn more about the variety of things they offer at www.hendersoncountylibrary.com
Learn more about Nancy Churnin and her beautifully illustrated books at www.nancychurnin.com
