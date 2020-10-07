A man convicted of murdering two Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies and shooting a third filed a motion Sept. 24 for a new hearing to determine if he is intellectually disabled.
Randall Mays was sentenced to death in May 2008. If he is determined to be intellectually disabled, it could change the sentence from death to life without parole.
“Mr. Mays asks this court to find he is intellectually disabled and commute his sentence to life,” the motion states. “To that end, Mr. Mays moves for a hearing and for this court to designate Mr. Mays' intellectual disability as the issue for that hearing.”
The motion continues to explain pertinent information on his personal background, the results of cognitive assessments and a brief history of the case.
“Randall Mays was last scheduled to be executed in May of this year,” said Mark Hall, District Attorney. “A week prior to that date, the Court of Criminal Appeals issued a stay of execution and remanded the case back to the trial court for a hearing to determine whether Mays is intellectually disabled.”
Federal courts refused to grant a certificate of appeal in 2017 based on his claim that under Atkins v. Virginia, he could not be executed due to those disabilities. That ruling disqualifies a person from the death penalty if they are determined to be intellectually disabled, which incorporates an analysis of several things including adaptive functioning. The defense claims Mays meets the standard.
“The U.S. Supreme Court has previously ruled that it is unconstitutional to execute a person who is intellectually disabled,” Hall stated. “So far, life without parole is still constitutionally acceptable. In 2017, the factors for determining whether someone met the disability threshold in Texas were struck down by the Supreme Court and replaced with a different standard.“
Hall is referring to the “Briseno standard,” which at the time Mays’ previous appeal was denied, was the standard of intellectual disability but later struck down.
The defense wants a new hearing based on Moore v. Texas, which became the new standard in 2017, and has never been applied to Mays.
“Mr. Mays was then, and remains now, intellectually disabled,” the motion stated. “Additionally, Mr. Mays could not have pursued his claim under the correct legal standard because the standard in use at the time of initial review was unconstitutional.”
Hall stated that Mays will be evaluated by mental health professionals in light of these new standards.
“Upon completion and submission of those reports to the attorneys and trial court, a hearing will be held to present live testimony and evidence to the court for its determination,” Hall said.
According to Hall, the next step will be for the court to schedule a status conference to establish a timeline for the process.
With a current lack of access to Mays due to COVID-19 the process of testing and preparing for a new hearing has been delayed for an undetermined amount of time.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and because the prisons are closed to visitation, it will be unsafe and impractical for Mr. Mays’s counsel, his expert witnesses, and the State’s expert witnesses to visit Mr. Mays for the foreseeable future,” the motion stated.
“Furthermore, while some testimony could be presented remotely, it would greatly impede Mr. Mays’ ability to present his case if many of his fact witnesses were relegated to video testimony. Effective examination of these witnesses can only be done in person. It would be unsafe and unjust to hold this hearing in the height of a pandemic.”
“In normal times, this involves a lengthy process; COVID only complicates and delays matters further, but the wheels of justice will continue to turn,” Hall said.
Mays shot and killed Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Paul Steven Habelt, 63, and Dep. Tony Ogburn, 61 in 2007. HCSO Dep. Kevin Harris was shot in the leg, but survived.
A date for the status conference had not been set at the time of printing.
