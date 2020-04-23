Kim and David Yates had a dream of raising cattle and living a more sustainable and simple life. The couple decided to go for it 10 years ago when Kim left her corporate job to continue the legacy her grandparents planted in her heart.
“The move from corporate America to rural America has been a huge blessing,” Kim said. “I do not miss suits, heels, airports, meetings, conference calls or anything else for that matter. The cows don't care what my hair looks like.”
Descending from ranchers and farmers, the Yates are self-proclaimed “skip-a-generation ranchers.” Kim fondly remembers riding with her “Pappy” to help feed and watch the cows frolic after them like puppies. Her grandfather took his job seriously and she said he was a good steward of both land and cattle.
“He would rotate pastures so they always had fresh grass and water and he would plant crimson clover and vetch to keep them healthy through the winter months,” she said. “People would tell him his cows were overfed and my mother recollects many times when the cows would be fed before the kids. He was an ethical and admirable steward who took great pride in the land and the well-being of his cattle.”
As they got established, Kim and David realized the journey would not be easy. Ranching is an expensive industry to get started, and between natural disasters, droughts and market fluctuation, it is also hard to stay afloat.
“Raising cattle isn't always cute baby calves and green grass.” Kim said. “It can be heartbreaking and backbreaking work where you may only get one paycheck a year. When it's time to cash in, that check can be good or bad in today's commodity market. That lack of control over our financial well being in a commodity market is what spurred us to look at direct to consumer beef sales.”
The two-person operation decided to pursue a market that would align more with their ethics and principles. So the Yates made a mission to “provide clean, lean grass-fed beef to customers. Their beef is also antibiotic and steroid free.
“We take great pride in caring for our cattle and being stewards of the land. We are ethical producers and conscientious environmentalists who want to leave the condition of the soil better than we found it.,” Kim said. “We believe an animal finished on grass has a unique flavor of the area just like a fine wine takes on the flavor of where the grapes are raised.”
Angelina Farm was named after a Caddo Creek Native American woman who showed extreme hospitality to the Spanish Conquistadors. They referred to her as Angelina or little angel. She became a guide and Christian missionary who demonstrated the true friendly nature of Texas and is the only woman in Texas history to have a county, river and state park named after her.
“We want our beef company to live up to that Texas legacy of hospitality and we believe there is no better symbol of 'natural' than Angelina, which is why we named our company Angelina All Natural Beef,” Kim said. “There is not a day that goes by that I don't thank the good Lord for this incredible life.”
Angelina Farms backs their product and offers it online at www.angelinabeef.com or you can find them at the Athens Farmers Market where they have been vendors since 2016. Meat is sold by the piece and in shares.
“I believe this pandemic will change local food economies for the better,” Kim said. “I believe people will want to know where their food comes from now more than ever. Knowing your farmers and ranchers and being able to secure food locally is not only a good thing, it is in our best interest, our national interest, for food security in times such as these. We are excited to be a part of this resurgence of local food and we would love to be a part of what you put on the table for your family.”
The Athens Farmers Market is set to open soon for the 2020 season, and is currently establishing and planning precautions to ensure a safe visit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit the Athens Farmers Market Facebook page for more details and learn about other vendors. The Athens Review will feature more farmers in articles like this as we approach peak season.
