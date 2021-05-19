Fans of all ages came out to enjoy the show. With a height of 10 feet, adults once again see from a child’s perspective.
Ram Trucks Rammunition monster truck made an appearance recently, delighting the crowd at Elder Dodge Cedar Creek Lake. The two day event featured a car crush and the Hall Brothers Rammunition team.
Kurt Kraehmer, the driver, said his love of monster trucks began as a child. His dad, Keith Kraehmer, an automotive tech instructor, helped ignite his passion for monster trucks and offered encouragement along the way.
“As a kid my dad bought a VHS of Bigfoot the original monster truck, I'm not sure what it was but I was hooked from then on,” Kraehmer said. “After that, I was a life-long monster truck fan.”
While other kids were dreaming about pro-athletes, Kraehmer was dreaming of monster trucks. It was in high school that he met his best friend, Steve, who drove in demolition derby. He helped him learn basic motorsport operation, tools and how to work on the fly. He started driving demo, figure eight racing and stock cars.
Kraehmer attended college for criminal justice as his backup plan, but that wasn’t in the cards. When he landed a job with a large heavy equipment manufacturer, he used the opportunity to fine tune his skills with tools, hydraulics, and large parts.
“The economic downturn of 2008 caused me to be laid off, which was a blessing in disguise,” he said. “Using the workforce retraining program, I earned my CDL and drove semis while applying for monster truck teams along the way.”
Hall Brothers Racing responded in 2014 and the rest is history. Kraehmer started at the bottom and worked his way up to driving, doing car crushes and racing.
Rammunition is 10 feet high and weighs over 10,000 pounds, with over 2,000 horse power and a 565 cubic inch supercharged Hemi, this Ram is built to impress in both performance and appearance. If you would like to find out details for the next show, please visit www.ramminator.com.
