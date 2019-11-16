Since Texas Education Agency state and local grants to independent school districts do not apply to programs for teachers to address individual classroom needs, it leaves a gap.
Helping to fill that gap in Malakoff ISD is Malakoff Education Foundation. They provide additional revenue for educational grants that are creative, innovative, and imaginative.
Local State Farm Agent Lona Mauk decided to help the foundation with their fundraising effort with the State Farm Quotes for Good program.
“The Quotes for Good program at State Farm really encourages agents to get into their communities and increase giving to worthy causes,” said Mauk. “Each time someone gets a quote from one of my offices and references the Malakoff Education Foundation, I donate 10 dollars. It adds up quickly.”
Mauk’s donation is already up to $240 and will directly benefit Malakoff ISD.
“The funds from this drive will help fund future grant applications,” said Jason Hayes, President of Malakoff Education Foundation. “We seek community partners to help increase funding in order to grant as many requests as possible each year, and the Quotes for Good program will help us do that.”
Mauk is holding four events at local schools to give teachers and administration a chance to get in on the fundraiser.
“When they come in for lunch, we share the Quotes for Good information and how it benefits them,” Mauk said. “These are the actual teachers who can apply for the MEF grants to use in their own classrooms, directly impacting their students.”
Join Mauk in donating to Malakoff Education Foundation in the month of November. Stop by or give one of her offices a call to get an insurance quote, reference Malakoff Education Foundation, and Mauk will donate $10.
Lona Mauk State Farm office locations: 710 E Corsicana St., Athens, Texas 75751, (903) 675-5543
415 W Royall Blvd, Malakoff, Texas 75148, (903) 489-2266
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.