The Gun Barrel City Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls hosted a Princess Tea Membership Rush Party Sept. 10. The girls designed their crowns and played Pin the Kiss on the Frog and Musical Thrones.
The girls then viewed the Assembly Room all set up and had a Question-and-Answer Session.
Refreshments followed where the “Princesses” enjoyed finger sandwiches, potato stix, fresh fruit, cookies, cupcakes, and pink lemonade.
The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a service-oriented, leadership organization for girls between the ages of 11 and 20. Rainbow Girls participate in a wide array of activities, including leadership training, service projects, competitions, and annual retreats. Their younger group, the Pledges, have activities for girls ages 7 to 10.
Contact Donna Dean at 903-879-4305 for more information about the Rainbow Girls or visit www.txiorg.org.
