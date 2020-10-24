This month's broadcast of the Henderson County Performing Arts Center will be a Halloween space adventure. The show will air at 7 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25 on KLVQ 94.5 FM and 1410 AM.
Harken back to the golden age of radio serials, box tops and decoder rings in this Halloween space thriller, “Episode 49,” written by Marcia Colbert. Join our fearless leader, Capt. Flare Osgood, and his faithful companion, Lt. Penelope Blaze to an unknown planet in the Galaxy Nubaru.
The players are Ami Hickmon, Declan Phelan, Kenyon Walker, Fran Bardwell and John Wilson. This show is directed by Steve Leach. The theater gives special thanks to its sponsor, Cornerstone Payments.
There are also two weeks left to experience the Theatre in Wax Haunted House by Nightmare Studios.
The partnership has been a fundraiser for the theater, since COVID-19 prevented in-person performances. HCPAC and Nightmare Studios have teamed up this year to bring East Texas an all new Halloween haunt event benefiting its programs.
Theatre in Wax Haunted House is open from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 23, 24, 30 and 31. Tickets are $8.
Due to recent COVID-19 concerns for public safety, the theater is complying with state mandated requirements. Social distancing and face masks will be required for entry and hand sanitizer will be available.
They are also planning for the 2021 season starting with February’s Dearly Beloved! In order to get more information and order tickets, please visit HCPAC.org.
