Recently two local ladies, Lisa Hardin and Suellen Syler competed in the Rose City Triathlon and brought home medals. Hardin placed third, coming in at 1:45:25 in the 50 to 54 category and Sylar placed first at 1:39 in the 55 to 60 group.
“This was my fourth time at Rose City Triathlon,” Hardin said. “I was always more of a runner but Suellen helped me get started on the bike.”
The duo met at the Athens triathlon in 2005. Hardin had signed up as a beginner looking for something new. She approached Syler for a mentorship in the sports she was less experienced. They joined the Athens Bike Group which helped Hardin exponentially along with providing workout buddies and safety, friendship and support was found there.
“Athens used to have a great Triathlon at the Cain Center. I hooked onto her and said hey, I need help,” Hardin said.
The two became workout buddies and practice running, biking and swimming roughly five hours a week.
“We quickly became training buddies and friends,” Syler said.
This particular triathlon involved a 650 meter swim, 13 mile bike ride and 5K run. Participants wear ankle monitors that keep track of the times they transition from one event to the next.
“It is a well run event by our local club, East Texas Triathletes,” Syler said. “It is close to home and is the USAT South Central Region Qualifier for the Toyota USA Triathlon Age Group National Championship. That means there are some pretty serious competitors there which is fun to watch.”
Hardin started competing when she got a little bored of running by itself. She broke her back in a serious car accident in 2017 and wondered if her competition days were over. Her children helped her compete in 2018 and this year she did it on her own.
Hardin says the beauty of a triathlon is that when you get bored of one sport it is time to start the next leg of the event.
Syler started competing in 1986 in Athens.
“I was already biking and someone said, why don’t you try that new event they are having at the Cain Center?” she said. “I did, won my age group and have enjoyed the sport ever since.”
Hardin said that most anyone can compete in a sprint triathlon and Syler stated that is what she loves about the sport.
“I love the sport of triathlon because people of all shapes, sizes, ages and disabilities have the opportunity to test their physical and mental toughness,” Syler said. “There was a man paralyzed from the waist down and a 77-year-old woman who competed this year.
Triathletes are competitive but also kind and encouraging to one another. When I am racing i try remind myself to smile and be thankful that I have the opportunity and ability to be racing.”
“I never thought I would be able to race again, however with some modifications I’ve been able to participate,” Hardin said. “I have a lot of people that help keep me motivated, like Athens Bike group and Renee Smith has to push me with my run.”
