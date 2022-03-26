Wednesday tends to be the busiest, loudest day of the week at the Henderson County Livestock Show as animals of all shapes and sizes make their way into the J.D. Lewis Arena and projects both large and small are unloaded for the Youth Project Show.
Parents agree that the middle of the week is the most hectic as they are shuffling children from projects to preparing animals for showings. Yet, the excitement that is occurring at the same time can definitely be felt.
Many students have not only entered livestock into the show, but also projects they have worked on individually or with their group.
Projects can range in presentation from artwork and quilts to tables and welded trailers. Quite a few students max out at 25 projects, including Halyn Woody from Brownsboro 4-H who won all blue ribbons and quite a few best in division.
The Junior Brownsboro 4-H won Best of Show along with two other ribbons for their Wood Project portable kitchen/laundry bench. Braley Hardy, one of the members who worked on this project, said that it took four of them about three days to complete it. Projects will be auctioned on Friday evening.
All senior high school students who are participating in the Livestock Show were treated to dinner and some gifts Wednesday evening thanks to the Go Texan committee. Events continue Friday with the culmination of all ending at the final awards presentation and premium auction on Saturday at noon at the Henderson County Regional Fairpark.
In the arenas, animals were being judged in multiple categories and winners were awarded on Wednesday and Thursday in the following categories:
Breeding Rabbits
• Grand Champion: Jordan Crawford, Trinidad FFA
• Reserve Grand Champion: Chloe Wright, Brownsboro FFA
• Senior Showmanship: Autumn Cooper, Brownsboro 4-H
• Junior Showmanship: Izabella Savage, Brownsboro 4-H
• Mini Rex: Best of Breed & Best Opposite: Jordan Crawford, Trinidad FFA
• Holland Lop: Best of Breed: Chloe Wright, Brownsboro FFA
• Holland Lop: Best Opposite: Brayden Anthony, Eustace FFA
• Lionhead: Best of Breed & Best Opposite: Bailey Patch, Trinidad FFA
• Netherland Dwarf: Best of Breed: Tiana King, Eustace FFA
• Netherland Dwarf: Best Opposite: Riley Templeton, Brownsboro FFA
• Polish: Best of Breed: Kristen Cooper, Brownsboro 4-H
• Polish: Best Opposite: Taylor Templeton, Brownsboro 4-H
• Dutch: Best of Breed & Best Opposite: Catherine Powers, Eustace FFA
• Californian: Best of Breed & Best Opposite: McCade Cooper, Brownsboro FFA
• English Lop: Best of Breed: Izabella Young, LaPoynor FFA
• English Lop: Best Opposite: Arianna Young, LaPoynor FFA
• Tan: Best of Breed & Best Opposite: Autumn Cooper, Brownsboro 4-H
• All Other Breeds: Best of Breed: Arianna Young, LaPoynor FFA
• Best Opposite: Levi Herrington, Brownsboro 4-H
Fryers
• Grand Champion: Aaron Baker, Brownsboro 4-H
• Reserve Grand Champion: Ivye Taylor Brownsboro 4-H
Breeding Ewes
• Grand Champion: Bryce Parish, Cross Roads 4-H
• Reserve Champion: Kelsey Sims, Brownsboro FFA
Breeding Goats
• Champion & Reserve Champion: Kalan Maple, LaPoynor FFA
• Sr. Doe Champion: Anna Cole, Timber Trails 4-H
• Sr. Doe Reserve: Wayde Luther, Brownsboro 4-H
• Jr. Doe Champion: Kalan Maple, LaPoynor FFA
• Jr. Doe Reserve: Kalan Maple, LaPoynor FFA
Senior Breeding Goats Showmanship: Carolyn Savage, Brownsboro 4-H
Junior Breeding Goats Showmanship: Sidney Sinclair, Happy Days 4-H
Market Goat Show
• Grand Champion: Kaleb Stephenson, Brownsboro FFA
• Reserve Grand Champion: Aubrey Burkham, Brownsboro FFA
Senior Market Goat Showmanship: Kaleb Stephenson, Brownsboro FFA
• Junior Market Goat Showmanship: Shelby Sinclair, Mabank FFA
• Market Lamb Show
• Grand Champion: Laynie Gangross, Brownsboro FFA
• Reserve Grand Champion: Kelsey Sims, Brownsboro FFA
• Senior Lamb Showmanship: Kelsey Sims, Brownsboro FFA
• Junior Lamb Showmanship: Hadley Rhoades, LaPoynor FFA
