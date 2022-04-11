Think weight loss is a modern topic? Wrong! In fact, it’s a timeless subject and for those of us who are concerned about our waistlines we’re usually interested in finding the best way to stay slim. As did some Trinidad folks many years ago.
The headline in the April 20, 1950 Athens Weekly Review went this way: “Like Jack Sprat, Who Could Eat No Fat, Trinidad Take-off Club Members ‘Starve’” and the reporter opened with a question: “Want to reduce?”
Then came the answer. “Well, no results are guaranteed,” the reporter related, “but at least you would have lots of company if you joined the ‘exclusive’ Trinidad Takeoff Club.”
Sounds interesting but who’s involved? The reporter continued with an answer: “This chummy, or should we say chubby, little group was formed last week by 19 residents of that community who admit to an excess amount of avoirdupois who wish to become lean and hard again.” So how do you qualify for membership? “Just have the WILL [sic] to take-off weight.”
Elections at a recent meeting at a Trinidad church designated the officers: “Big Cheese” W.E. Faulk, “Little Cheese” Rev. Robertson and “Clabber” J.C. Peebles.
The total weight for attendees at the first meeting was 3,229 pounds but to go along with the club purpose the refreshments consisted of black coffee, two carrots, a piece of lettuce and a toothpick.
It’s possible that the reporter for this piece was amused at the subject, and had tongue firmly planted in cheek in reporting it. It’s also an indication of the occasional eccentric, unique and quirky aspects of life in Henderson County as demonstrated in short Review articles over the years.
Here are a couple of examples but these are not as humorous as the Trinidad story. In fact, our first story deals with a problem that unfortunately still exists and demonstrates how one woman dealt with it.
The headline in the April 20, 1950 Athens Weekly Review told the story: “Mama Packs Pistol, Man Finds Out.”
Serious as it was, law enforcement seemed to regard the story with a bit of irony. “’There are some people in these parts it just doesn’t pay to fool with,’” Sheriff Jess Sweeten chuckled ….as he told the story of an arrest made in the eastern part of the county over the weekend.”
He went on to explain that Mrs. LaMance, who lived near Poynor had demonstrated her own way of dealing with a peeping tom that came her way, and didn’t require assistance from anyone else.
It’s possible that the man was either overcome with the sight of the homeowner or possibly just dumb.
Mrs. LaMance was home alone when she first saw the man standing a distance away from the house and he was just staring at her. Her first thought was that the guy would take off when he realized he’d been seen, but he just continued to stare. Even when she stepped outside and glared back at him.
Now irritated – and angry, Mrs. LaMance decided she’d had enough. The reporter related: “She went back into the house, picked up her pistol and calmly surveyed the situation through the window of her bedroom.”
The reporter continued, “The man was standing some 125 yards away partially concealed by a small blackjack tree some 10 inches in diameter – quite a target for a pistol.”
However the homeowner was ready for she took careful aim through the window and “…cracked down. She saw her admirer no more.”
Our next story deals with an unusual situation that would probably never happen today. However, it is easy to remember that at that in 1949 it might not have been that unusual. The headline in the December 1, 1949 Athens Weekly Review tells the story: “Gopher Feared Mad, Bites Child.” The child was 7 year old Franklin H. Johnson, son of B.F. Johnson of route 5, Athens and he’d been bitten by a possibly rabid gopher.
Franklin‘s older brother had caught the gopher to take home as a pet - though he thought it was acting “kinda strange.” Then when young Franklin tried to play with it, he was bitten. His mother wasn’t taking any chances, killed the gopher but did save the head to be checked later for rabies.
There had been a rabid fox killed recently in the area and Franklin’s father was sure there was a connection. He told the reporter: “I think it is time we cracked down…before they have every animal in the county mad.”
