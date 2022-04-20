The Southern Plainsmen Quartet will be at Carroll Springs UMC at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 15. A meal will follow.
The Southern Plainsmen Quartet was organized in May 1978, in the rolling pine-hills of West-Central Louisiana, and is an outreach of the Southern Plainsmen Ministries, Inc., a non-profit Christian organization. The ministry, supported by the contributions of its Christian friends, appears in Christian churches, regardless of denominational affiliation, on an expense plus love-offering basis.
The Lord has richly blessed the Souther Plainsmen since its meager beginnings; singing primarily in local churches at that time, the group now travels by private coach to churches and auditoriums throughout the South and, when possible, beyond. The group has had the privilege of appearing from California’s Hollywood Hills, to the Great Northwest, to the Rockies of Colorado, to the Alleghenies of Pennsylvania.
In 1998, the twentieth year in the ministry, The Southern Plainsmen were appointed “Louisiana’s Ambassadors of Goodwill” by Gov. Mike Foster. This is an honor not taken lightly by The Southern Plainsmen. They are proud of their Christian heritage, proud to be American and proud of the State and Communities from which they hail.
The Southern Plainsmen are not entertainers in the true sense of the word. Their primary goal is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, via the medium of gospel music and Christian witness. The Southern Plainsmen are not restricted by the boundaries of denomination. It is their strong belief that all Bible-Believing, Christian people must love one another, and work toward the common goal of reaching the lost, rather than criticizing each other’s personal convictions. This policy has allowed The Southern Plainsmen to appear in churches of almost every faith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.