Mayoral candidates Elvis Allen and Aaron “Bubba” Smith and City Council candidates Mark Carroll and William Smith were given the same set of questions and their answers are printed below as returned to the Athens Daily Review.
A forum with these and the Athens School Board candidates, Kelley Lee and Bryan Barker, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at Living for the Brand Cowboy Church, Athens.
Early voting begins Monday, April 24 and runs through Tuesday, May 2. Voting takes place in Henderson County Saturday, May 6.
Elvis Allen - Running for Mayor
1. How long have you lived in Athens? Family?
Born in Athens graduated from AHS. Wife Connie Ryon Allen (Her family settled in
Athens in 1929) Son Christopher Allen owner of Malakoff Truck Body and Trailer. Son
Derek Allen works at Clayton Homes. Allen family moved from Georgia around the
1920’s into Malakoff.
2. Current, work history, or previous occupation?
Retired from Halliburton Oilfield Services. 33 years’ service with 23 years International
Operations as Field Services Manager. Managing operations under many difficult
circumstances of multimillion-dollar contracts with millions of dollars in equipment and
workforce speaking very little English. Always maintained budgets and expected profits
for our companies.10 years in Houston Corporate Office.
3. Community Service history?
• 11 years with CASA of Trinity Valley Henderson County advocating for abused and
• abandoned children.
• 30 plus years working with Young Life in Henderson County and present Treasurer for advisory committee to area leader.
• Active cattle rancher and farmer in the county.
• Volunteer fire chief at Southsider Volunteer Fire Department personally running over 1000 calls in the county.
• Vietnam Combat Veteran from Athens Texas.
4. Why, in your opinion, should someone vote for you to be the Mayor of Athens?
I am a dedicated individual who would like to work with Athens to make our city safer,
more employee friendly. I have experienced trials and tests that most people cannot
imagine in my career learning from each one and becoming a stronger individual with
each. I think I have a world of knowledge and a background of understanding beneficial
to our city.
5. What issue is most important to you for the city to focus on?
I think one of the most important issues for the city is to be safe and known as a safe city
with the support of Police/Fire and Medical facilities. With a reputation as a safe city we can expect to grow, bringing in new families and business.
Aaron “Bubba” Smith - Running for Mayor
1. How long have you lived in Athens? Family?
I have lived in Athens for 49 years. I spent three years in Austin TX where I attended college at UT. My Family moved to Athens in 1967. Athens is my home, and I am excited about our future.
2. Current, work history, or previous occupation?
I have worked at Smith Lumber Company most of my life. My parents started Smith Lumber Company in 1967 in Seven Points. They moved it to Athens in 1970. I have worked there full time since I graduated college thirty years ago. We value customer service and appreciate all the relationships with our customers that we have developed over the 53 years we have been in business in Athens.
3. Community Service history?
I was asked by the Athens City Council in 2014 to join the Planning and Zoning Commission. I served there for three years. During that time, I was asked by the council to fill a vacancy on the council on two separate occasions. I enjoyed my time on council and decided to run for the position the second time. I have served in Place 2 on the council for the last 5 years and appreciate all the relationships I have developed during this service.
4. Why, in your opinion, should someone vote for you to be the Mayor of Athens?
I have served the citizens of Athens on the council for the last five years. I have developed good working relationships with the current council, the city manager and her staff, the AEDC and the other city boards. We have worked well together with many accomplishments. I believe we have Athens headed in a good direction. I believe it is the right direction and I ran for Mayor to help keep Athens on this path. I see myself as a servant and a worker. There is still work to be done and I will work hard for you.
5. What issue is most important to you for the city to focus on?
The city stays focused on many issues, police, fire, water/sewer utilities and streets to name a few. The city needs to upgrade the wastewater treatment facilities. I was in a meeting with the city manager, the utilities director, the Mayor and Plummer Associates about a plan for these facilities prior to resigning to run for Mayor. These facilities and our utility infrastructure will be important for our future economic growth.
I would appreciate your consideration as Mayor.
Mark A. Carroll-Running for City Council
1. How long have you lived in Athens? Family?
I am a native Texan, born in Dallas and raised in Houston. We bought a house in Athens in
2014. Not from Athens, but got here as soon as we could! We love Athens, what a great place
to be. Married to Kim for 33 years and we have 2 sons that live in Houston.
2. Current, work history, or previous occupation?
• Retired – 2017
• Nucerity International (2010 – 2017)
• CEO/Executive V.P./ Board of Directors
• Shell Oil Company (2002-2009)
• Vice President Sales -National Accounts
• Vice President - Global business projects
• Pennzoil / Quaker State (1990-2002)
• Vice president sales (Wal-Mart /Sam’s 1999-2002)
• Vice President Sales Car Care Division (1996-1999)
• Slick 50 Products Vice President Sales and Marketing (1990-1996)
• McKinney-Carroll and Company -Commercial Real Estate Company (President/Owner)
• Spectra-Physics, Inc (Regional Sales Mgr./District Mgr./Account Manager)
Education-
• University of Houston – Houston, Tx BS, Civil Engineering Technology 1980
• University of Pennsylvania; The Wharton School of Business (Shell/Wharton Group Business
• Leadership Program, 2004)
3. Community Service history?
• Cain Center Steering Committee
• Chairman Planning and Zoning
• Board of Directors AMWA
• Athens City Council Place 1
• Finance Council St Edward’s Catholic Church
4. Why, in your opinion, should someone vote for you to be on the City Council for
Athens?
City Council accomplishments:
• New Police station and increased starting salary by 30%
• Lowest City tax rate in over 11 years
• Sales tax revenue exceeded property taxes, a 1 st for Athens
• Strong economic growth in residential and commercial development.
• New comprehensive City plan rollout (plus wastewater and sewer assessment)
• I would like to continue to serve on City council. We have a bright future/vision for the city and
• would like to use business insights, listening skills and problem solving to help plan/deliver
• results for ALL citizens.
• I will serve with enthusiasm, address and manage expenses rigorously, explore partnerships,
• embrace technology and insist on opportunity for all.
5. What issue(s) is most important to you for the city to focus on?
• Business friendly leadership
• Low taxes-best use of tax revenue
• Planned growth for Athens; better jobs; better City
• Comprehensive planning; invest in city infrastructure
• Maintaining quality of life for our city and citizens
• Asking for your Vote and your support over the next 2 years – Thank You
William Smith-Running for City Council
1. How long have you lived in Athens? Family?
41 years
2. Current, work history, or previous occupation?
33.2 years with City of Athens Police Department (retired)
3. Community Service history?
• Operation Christmas Child (Samaritans Purse) 20 years. (active)
• North American Mission Board - disaster relief 18 years. (active)
• Texas Baptist Men - Bounce disaster relief 8 years. (active)
• 29:11 Ministeries / One Hope - 10 years. (active)
• Athens AISD Band boosters 10 Years.
4. Why, in your opinion, should someone vote for you to be on the City Council for Athens?
Maybe I can make a difference somehow.
5. What issue(s) is most important to you for the city to focus on?
Infrastructure - roads and sewer
