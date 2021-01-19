What are your views on King's legacy and continued impact in the racial justice movement?
Dr. King's legacy will continue to live on for those of us who recognized what he did and went through for all people. There was an awakening. Through the marches he led, through speeches, spending time in jails in the south the nation had an opportunity to see and hear what was really happening in our nation and not only in the south. I believe he was really surprised at what was going on in the north. The racial justice movement can be subjective depending on who you are talking too but I will say this that Dr. King preached non-violence and that is what you are not seeing in our culture and society. Preached non-violence but died by it. Part of his legacy that will never die.
How do you think King would have reacted to what happened during Black Lives Matter protests, and what happened at the Capitol?
For sure he would not have participated nor supported BLM. As I have said he preached non-violence and that is why he could not support the Black Power Movement nor Malcolm X. He knew nothing is accomplished by killing, looting, and burning. Dr. King would have supported free speech and peaceful protest anywhere whether the Capitol or anywhere else. He repeatedly spoke of all of God's children thus All Lives Matter including the unborn.
How do you feel about racial injustice, equality, diversity and inclusion 58 years later?
The human race will be working on these for the next 58. This is a heart situation and you cannot cure these with legislation or throw money at these. Trillions have been thrown away trying. The War on Poverty, The War on Drugs, and now a Cultural War where evil is called good and good evil. No shame, no dignity. I feel Dr. King would have eventually went into politics or went back to the church traveling, preaching and teaching on the spiritual decay in our society. Emphasizing preach the Gospel and apply it to our countries ills and let the ministers know this is what they should focus on and not grand buildings, entertainment and raise the spiritual IQ of the flock and give them their marching orders.
Do you believe how Trump supporters were treated in the Capitol is very different than how Black Lives Matter participants were treated last year?
Not from a racial standpoint. What I saw during BLM protest was destruction to businesses in the community that were sorely needed; grocery stores, pharmacies, shoe and appliance stores including mom and pops who were operating on a shoestring and probably did not have insurance or enough to cover the destruction and law enforcement was told to stand down. Very, very few of these participants were arrested and by the way I see more white people in these BLM protest than black. This is their way I guess of feeling guilty about the sins of their ancestors. Dr. King would tell these folk that your ancestors will pay for their sins just like his and without repentance you will pay for yours.
Those at the Capitol were not treated differently because of race. They are being hunted down, arrested and prosecuted because the few Capitol police there did their job the best they could considering what they were against. So the race hustlers will say BLM and the Capitol protesters were treated differently because of race but in my opinion that is not true.
How might King have reacted to that?
In my opinion Dr. King would have called a spade a spade and said violence in either case did nothing and we still have the sins of a nation.
