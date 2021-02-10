Mike Harris draws a lot of attention when he sets up to paint with the sun. With a magnifying glass, easel and wood, Harris artfully etches detailed images onto the wood with patience and precision. On some sunny days, you can drive by various locations and see him hard at work.
Originally born in Stamford, near Abilene, Harris took an art class in high school and was introduced to the technique which dates back to the Egyptian culture. He created his first piece of a mushroom at 18-years-old. He then went on to join the Navy where he would practice sketching. In 1977, he picked up the magnifying glass again and started transferring the sketches to wood.
“It is a technique of using a magnifying medium to burn images into wood,” Harris said. “This is something really unique and interesting. I used to burn leaves with them and had never thought to use it for art. I am self taught.”
During the learning process, he learned something new every time he did a new piece and modified the technique until he perfected the process.
As a native Texan, his love for southwestern art and the American West is evident by his work. He uses his own style to take the images to a new level of individuality and creativity.
The process starts with a sketch or photograph which he transfers to the wood. This is the point where stain and paint are applied to create the look he desires. Working in full sun he uses three different sizes of magnification to burn the image. Then he moves on to shading and detail.
“I will be on display at Artful Thinking soon in Malakoff,” Harris stated. “It will be hosting a show soon of various artists' work.”
Custom commissioned pieces are available by contacting Harris directly.
“I like so many styles, just like I enjoy all kinds of music,” Harris said. “I really enjoy it and am branching out on styles.”
He also etches stone with sandblasting. Harris is an active member of Southside Fire Department and resides with his family in Malakoff.
If you would like to purchase one of these unique pieces, please contact Mike Harris at michaellee0556@gmail.com or visit Artful Thinking to pick up one of his cards.
