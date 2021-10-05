The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter is proud to announce its first ever Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Contest! Participants ages 2 to 99 can paint or carve a pumpkin from now until Oct. 22. The entry fee is $5 and you will turn your pumpkin in at the shelter 901 W. College St., Athens.
“We really wanted to engage the community in a fun way and let them see what we are doing here and all of the progress we have made,” said Jennifer Miller, AARS Shelter Director.
Winners will be announced live Oct. 23 on the shelter's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AthensAnimalRescue. Call 903-676-8049 for more information.
