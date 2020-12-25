Henderson County Precinct 2 has been so successful with its pug mill, Commissioner Scott Tuley will be hiring a new employee to help keep up with the increased work load.
Commissioners, Tuesday, approved a budget amendment for a new position to make the new hire possible. The move transfers money in the 2021 budget from road material to personnel.
"With the money that we are saving on road material and everything, it's going to allow us to add this position," Tuley said.
With the expense of road material and the limited funds in the Road and Bridge budget, the mill has been a huge benefit to the county.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam said the other commissioners are glad the machine is making a difference in the cost of fixing roads.
"I think this is a good move," McHam said.
Tuley said countywide, the pug mill has saved about $1.3 million by creating the road material instead of the county having to buy it.
"We'e been able to redirect that money across all four precincts," County Judge Wade McKinney said. "That's fantastic."
The mill is a large piece of machinery used to mix the oil and sand. Tuley said, at one time, the oil-sand cost about $72 a ton while the machine could produce it for $27 a ton.
Tuley was elected in 2018 and took office on Jan. 1, 2019. Not long after, the five pieces of the pug mill were moved from Scurry, in Kaufman County and installed at the back of the Precinct 2 property. In early 2019, after a couple of months set up, the pug mill was set to go into action.
With the mill producing the material, the other precincts were able to bring their trailers to the Precinct 2 headquarters on U.S. 175 near Eustace, load up and haul it away for their various road projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.