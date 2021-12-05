AUSTIN — The Public Utility Commission of Texas adopted a new rule Wednesday related to the critical natural gas facilities that supply fuel to electric generators.
The new rule follows several changes made at the PUC and Electric Reliability Council of Texas level following the deadly and devastating February winter storm that left at least 200 dead and most Texans without electricity and water for days amid freezing temperatures.
In a joint effort with the Texas Railroad Commission, the rule increases the coordination between the electric and gas industries during energy emergencies by creating a new designation for critical natural gas facilities that supply the majority of natural gas in Texas, according to a news release.
It also requires a critical natural gas facility to provide information to the utility from which it receives electric delivery service. With this, electric utilities must use this information to prioritize natural gas in energy emergencies, officials said.
The rule goes into effect this winter.
“This rule is one of the many major steps the PUC has taken to ensure the Texas power grid will be more resilient this winter than last,” PUC Chairman Peter Lake said in the release. “These requirements represent a fundamental change in the relationship between the natural gas industry and the electric generation industry.”
He added that for the first time ever, the electric transmission and distribution utilities will know the locations of the facilities which are critical to keeping natural gas flowing to the power plants that keep Texas lights on.
This is the second rule established by the PUC with the first adopted in October compelling power plant operators and transmission companies to implement new winter weather standards. Affected companies must also attest to the repair of any known, acute issues that arose from the February 2021 storm event, it said. Companies had until Dec. 1 to comply.
Even so, several reports have found that if Texas was to be struck again by a similar severe freeze, the grid would not be ready. State officials have said the grid is in a better position today to withstand another freeze than it was last year.
“The Public Utility Commission and the Railroad Commission continue to collaborate to better prepare Texas for extreme weather. With this rule, the PUC has yet another tool to increase the resiliency of the electric grid,” the release said.
ERCOT also announced the addition of two new board members on Wednesday, bringing the total number of filled positions to nine out of 11, according to a news release.
The PUC, which oversees ERCOT, named John Swainson and Robert “Bob” Flexon as directors. The pair will govern ERCOT affairs alongside other selected directors, the Chairman of the PUCT, the Public Counsel at the Office of Public Utility Counsel and the CEO of ERCOT, it said.
Swainson is the executive chairman of Travelport, a business-to-business marketplace for travel information, and an executive partner at Siris Capital, a technology-focused private equity firm. He previously created and ran an enterprise software division within Dell Inc., where he ultimately served as president of the Dell Software Group until its sale in 2016, it said.
Flexon is an energy executive with expertise in the power generation and energy marketing, oil and gas, and chemicals sectors, the release said. He most recently served as President and CEO of Dynegy Inc. from 2011 through 2018, as well as CFO of UGI Utilities and CEO of Foster Wheeler, a global engineering and construction firm.
New members are selected by a committee of three established in the last legislative session.
