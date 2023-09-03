8-26-23 Council.jpg

The Athens City Council met with staff Friday, Aug. 4, for a budget workshop as part of the ongoing efforts to create the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

 Courtesy photo

From Staff Reports

The Athens City Council held its public hearing for the 2024 Fiscal Year Budget at 5:30 p.m. last Monday.

The public hearing for the proposed tax rate will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, September 11. The proposed tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year is $0.532751 per $100 valuation, which is a reduction of $0.033249 from the current year. This marks the fifth straight year the tax rate has gone down.

The total revenue projected for the General Fund is $15,381,269. About half of that figure is collected from sales taxes, with a proposed amount retained by the City of $7,787,500. The proposed tax rate would yield a total of $5,681,756 in property taxes based on the proposed tax rate.

Some Capital Improvement highlights in the proposed budget include:

• $650,000 in Street Department capital improvements.

• $100,000 in improvements to City Hall and the Development Services Center.

• $65,000 for a Criminal Investigation Division vehicle and equipment.

• $135,000 for two new APD patrol cars and equipment.

• $14,000 for rifles for patrol officers.

• $67,500 for a new truck for the Parks Department.

• $105,500 for City-wide technology upgrades.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you