In an effort to show support and solidarity, lifelong Athens resident Karen Thomason, organized a peaceful protest Monday evening on the Courthouse Square.
Thomason watched the anger and outrage on television following the death of George Floyd, a black man, who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota after Derek Chauvin, a white officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, had been pressing his knee to Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed face down on the ground.
“I don't want to be a part of that, I want to be part of the healing," she said. "Athenians can come together when we need to.”
After a social media post by the group War Against Racism organizing the protest, the event quickly grew to 280 people overnight.
People of all races, genders, backgrounds and orientations gathered peacefully to walk around the courthouse holding signs. Drivers passing by honked and waved. After the walk was finished, all protesters knelt for nine minutes representing the time frame that Floyd was held on the ground until he died.
Jessie Johnson said he came out to support Thomason, his longtime friend.
“WAR, does not mean a war on the police, there are bad apples of every race, creed, religion or whatever, we know there are good cops,” Johnson said.
Local law enforcement was on scene offering security for the group and expressed sympathy for Floyd and the non-violent protest. Athens Police Chief Buddy Hill participated in the walk and spoke to members along with county attorney Clint Davis.
The group is planning to have another peaceful event Friday. You can visit its group on Facebook: War Against Racism, for more information.
“I didn't intend for me to be the one to start it, but if not me, who?” Thomason said.
