Purple pinwheels decorate the courthouse lawn once again in honor of May being Elderly Abuse Awareness Month. A proclamation will be made at 9 a.m. Tuesday via online streaming at the Commissioners Court of Henderson County.
“I became a Chaplain for Always Accurate Hospice and my heart goes out to the elderly in the community because I see the suffering that continues to go on,” said Todd Weaver Henderson County Adult Protective services President. “We are a support board for APS case workers and the Department of Family and Protective Services to provide support and raise awareness to better enable them to do what they do. They are not just the elderly population, these are our moms, dads, brothers, sisters and grandparents. It really touches my heart, they are not forgotten.”
Weaver has been with HCAPS for four years and said the board is comprised of people who have a heart for the issues.
Weaver spoke about the fast pace of today's society and the need to slow down in order to keep an eye on elderly loved ones and friends, but not all caregivers are created equal and this is where the importance of community involvement comes into play.
The National Council on Aging presented some statistics showing the reality of the situation.
It is estimated that one in 10 Americans over 60 have experienced abuse on some level, sadly with two-thirds of the abusers being family of the victim. Only one in 14 is estimated to be reported leaving them to endure it in silence. Some of whom are unable to be a voice for themselves due to impairments or threats of harm.
Many of the victims have some sort of physical or mental impairments. Chances of premature death increase 300% compared to those not abused.
“We send a caregiver to take care of them and our lives have become so fast paced, we forget. I don't want to do that, it is our responsibility to care for them,” Weaver said.
In addition to the mental and physical abuse, financial abuse and exploitation is also a reality for the elderly. One example would be a relative moving in with the victim and using their money or stealing from them while they fail to provide their needs.
Those with Dementia often struggle with abuse because people do not understand their communication needs.
Some signs of neglect, abuse and exploitation to watch for are weight loss, unkempt appearance, cleanliness, withdrawn and obvious physical markings, the National Council on Aging website shows. Red flags for financial exploitation can include unexplained withdraws, additions to their bank account or bank cards, unexplained loss of funds or valuable possessions or an inexplicable transfer of assets.
Churches and businesses can get involved by messaging board members through the organization's Facebook page. Individual donations are also be accepted. HCAPS also accepts fans and donations for the care boxes that include just enough non-perishables to help get through a few days while awaiting assistance.
Programs like Meals on Wheels and the Rebekah Project are extremely effective “boots on the ground” in discovering those with no help or care at all. Some of our most valuable citizens can go an entire day or longer without speaking to another soul. Especially with the recent quarantine, determining how many have fallen through the cracks without food or basic needs is still remaining to be seen. That is what makes this issue so important.
Seniors are the members of society that have already raised a family, had a career, and now are in need of the same care and love they gave so freely. It is vital that the community keeps an eye out for the elderly. Check on your neighbors, make sure they have food and watch for signs of abuse.
For those that can, consider adopting an elderly person and being a smile and voice calling to check in. Go select a person at a nursing home or retirement community and be their friend. It is this kind of involvement that makes the difference and teaches the next generation how to think of others. Many will find themselves in the same situation one day, wouldn't it be nice to have taught your children the right way to look after and care for the elderly?
Volunteers benefit from things money cannot buy such as stories, history, and wisdom all tied together with life experiences.
Those who suspect elder abuse may request a welfare check through local police or by calling Adult Protective Services at 1-800-252-5400 or by visiting txabusehotline.org.
