By Jennifer Browning
Scams of varying kinds are occurring more often than ever, and scammers are using different tactics to get their victims to fall for schemes, sometimes appearing friendly and sympathetic, and other times using fear. But most of the time offering something that sounds too good to be true.
They may say you owe money and then threaten to call the police if you don’t pay immediately.
A lot of times, scammers will create a false sense of urgency and use pressure tactics to get immediate action. Most of the time, a person or company may contact you out of the blue about an invoice, charge, or delivery you are unaware of.
If someone is asking for a very specific or unusual type of payment, that typically indicates a scam, especially if the person is asking for payment by gift card, online wire, payment app, or cryptocurrency to pay for something or resolve an issue. They may also coach you on what to tell the bank to withdraw or transfer money or ask you to keep a secret.
Below is a list of common scams found by banking and credit card companies, as well as some tips to protect yourself.
*Payment scams
Be wary if you are urged to make a purchase with the promise of compensation, or if someone offers to make a payment for you, or provides you with bank account info with which to make a payment.
Scammers often provide customers with illegitimate bank information, offering to pay off credit card balances, however, the payment is frequently reversed, leaving the victim responsible for the entire credit card balance.
*Online/Social media shopping
If you are presented with a “too good to be true” deal, research the seller and products independently and compare prices with other websites to ensure you are on a legitimate shopping site.
Scammers are also versed in placing ads on social media marketplaces, selling goods and services which require the customers to pay in advance. However, once you pay the scammers, you won’t be able to get in touch with them again.
Another social media scam is that they will send a code to verify if you are a real person and after doing that, they set up a Google voice number under your name. Do not verify this when asked.
*Internal Revenue Scams
Scam artists pretending to be IRS officials will call, email, or text you claiming you owe back taxes or there's a problem with your tax return. They even rig caller ID to make their call look official as they play on fears. The IRS states on its website that “The IRS does not leave pre-recorded, urgent or threatening voice messages.”
*Employment scams
Scammers pose as potential employers for an exclusively online or remote job. They will ask you to purchase computers and office equipment with the promise of reimbursement or claim to have overpaid you for your work. Reimbursements and overpayments will be reversed, leaving you responsible for the funds.
*Check cashing scams
Scammers will approach you outside a bank branch and ask you to cash a check claiming they don’t have an account or left their identification at home. Unfortunately, the bad check will be held against your account when it doesn’t clear.
*Tech support scams
Tech support scams include claims that your computer has malware and the scammer requests payment to fix the defects or access your computer.
*Impersonation scams
Scammers pose as a bank or credit card company and ask you to provide personal information or transfer money by phone, text, or email. They might also use a fake caller ID that could show up as the bank name and/ or request remote access as in this process the scammer is attempting to gain access to your account. These companies will not contact someone directly asking for this information.
Scammers might also email acting as a supplier/vendor you use requesting money be sent to a different account.
*Utility scams
Posing as your utility company, you might receive a text or email with a warning to pay your
balance within a limited time or else the utility will be shut off.
*Overpayment scams
You receive an overpayment for an item you’re selling, immediately followed by a request to deposit the check - which turns out to be a bad check, and then send the difference via a wire or gift card.
*Romance scams
If a new online love interest gives lots of sweet talk but doesn’t want to meet in person, then asks for financial support, you’re likely a target of this elaborate scheme. This “romantic emergency” happens and they suddenly want you to send them money.
*Charity scams
If you receive a request to donate to a charity that you've never heard of and for which you can’t find an official website, it might be a scam.
*Debt relief
Not all debt relief companies are real, so verify the company if you receive a request for payment in order to establish a service relationship to pay, settle or get rid of debt.
*Investment scams
You receive a request to invest in a business opportunity with promises of high returns and/or getting rich quickly. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
*Lottery scams
If there is a request to prepay fees or taxes in order to receive a large prize you supposedly won, it is most likely a scam.
*Grandparent scams
This scam pulls at the heartstrings using a call or text message from someone claiming to be a grandchild or loved one asking for money to help with an emergency, plus instructions on where to send the funds.
*Puppy scams
Scammers post fake litters online or pretend to be someone they're not, like an existing breeder, to take advantage of puppy sales, but never deliver the puppy.
Tips to protect yourself and your family:
*Refrain from sending money to someone you don’t know.
*Don’t click on anything in an unsolicited email or text message asking for information verification or updating. Look up the company’s phone number and do not use the one listed on the text or email to verify authenticity.
*When in doubt, call the number listed on the back of your credit/debit card. Most card companies have apps that allow for activity notifications which makes it easier to keep a constant eye on your account.
*Research the seller and product and compare pricing with other websites to ensure legitimacy. Remember, if the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
*Never divulge personal information online to an unreliable source.
*With the introduction of Artificial Intelligence, scams are becoming more sophisticated and elaborate, so if you have an uneasy feeling, verify prior to taking further action.
