The next four to six weeks is coyote mating season and this puts your pets at a greater risk of a coyote attack. Coyote attacks are rare for humans, but your pets have an increased chance of being attacked during mating season and even if you haven't seen one, that does not mean they do not live nearby.
In late February and early March, coyote breeding typically peaks and male coyotes can become more aggressive. Coyotes are mostly nocturnal, but, during mating seasons, they have been seen roaming around at other times, even in neighborhoods.
If your pet is used to running free, try and refrain from allowing this during this period. Keep dogs on a leash or at least keep a close eye on them. The Division of Wildlife recommends using a leash no longer than six feet.
If you encounter a coyote with your pet, do not turn your back to it and do not run away. Instead, calmly back away or you can try to scare it away by making loud noises and acting aggressively. Yell, clap your hands, blow a whistle, and try to make yourself look larger if you have a close encounter with a coyote.
Keep pets indoors, especially at night, even typically outdoor cats if possible. Fences may keep your pets from leaving your yard, but it does not always keep a coyote out during this time of year.
Coyotes are clever and can actually learn the daily schedules of people and their pets. Confuse the coyote and change your schedule a bit. When outside in the evening, turn on as many lights as possible.
Never leave food out for coyotes, which goes for all wild animals, as it encourages them to keep coming back. Also, store garbage in wildlife-proof containers and feed pets indoors.
Coyotes are attracted to and can mate with un-spayed or unneutered domestic dogs, so this is yet another reason to spay or neuter your pet. Unneutered male dogs can be lured away by the scent of a female coyote in her ovulation cycle which often leads to being killed by the male coyotes.
If you notice any coyotes acting bold, like approaching people with food or with their pets, stalking children, or chasing joggers or bikers, contact the City of Athens Animal Control at 903-765-5454.This also goes for seeing signs of rabies in coyotes, such as staggering, seizures, and extreme lethargy.
