With early voting underway until February 28, voters will not only be fil--ing local and state offices, they'll also be weighing in on several non-binding propositions.
Early balloting began on Tuesday at the Henderson County Election Center and locations in Chandler and Seven Points.
Both the Republicans and Democrats have choices to make concerning issues party leaders believe are important to their constituents. The Democrats have listed 11 questions they call the "Texas Bill of Rights."
On the Democratic ballot is an opportunity to vote yes or no on the items, many of which are complicated and multi-faceted issues.
“I am proud to share our 2020 Texas Democrats Bill of Rights with you," Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilbert Hinohosa said. "As we continue the march towards a state as great as its promise, we must remember that everything is on the line in 2020.
Below are some of the propositions to be considered.
Proposition 1 is a "right to health care."
Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?
Proposition 2 involves education.
Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?
Proposition 3 concerns environmental issues.
Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?
Proposition 4 promises financial security.
Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?
Proposition 5 asks if people have a right to dignity and respect.
Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?
Proposition 6 concerns the right to be free from violence.
Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence—gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault—so Texans can grow in a safe environment?
Proposition 10 asks about immigrant rights.
Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?
Republican voters also have 11 propositions to consider. Like the Democrats, the questions concern issues party leaders believe are of most interest to the faithful and require a yes or no response.
Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey said the propositions were the result of much deliberation from the State Republican Executive Committee.
“The SREC deliberated and delivered eleven propositions to place on our Primary ballot. We look forward to hearing from our voters on these issues and to sharing the results with lawmakers. Whatever the results, we will continue working towards making our principles a reality.”
Proposition 1 involves school prayer.
Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.
Proposition 2 promotes the right to own a gun.
Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.
Proposition 4 asks about a border wall.
Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.
Proposition 6 concerns altering a child's gender.
Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex.
Proposition 8 asks Republicans about illegal voters.
Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen.
