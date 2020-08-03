Market values of properties in Henderson County took an upward leap in 2020, Chief Appraiser Bill Jackson said. The Henderson County Appraisal District released the figures this week to allow the county, schools, cities and other entities to make their calculations for setting tax rates. "Anything on the lakes saw pretty good increases," Jackson said. "Homes all over the county increased in values." Jackson said the county market has been strong throughout the end of 2019 and the first half of 2020. "The virus is not affecting us," Jackson said. "We've had more ownership changes than 2018." According to Jackson, the total Henderson County government general fund value for 2020 is $7,107,688,021. The 2019 general fund amount was $6,624,533,644. Henderson County properties in the Trinity Valley Community College District totaled $6,762,974,558 in 2019. This year they are valued at $7,239,131,243. Property values for the City of Athens were $764,609,706 last year. In 2020, they've increased to $800,635,428. For the Athens Independent School District, the 2020 values totaled $1,605,513,629. The figure was $1,497,562,570 last year. For the city of Malakoff, the 2020 values added up to $125,461,058. Last year, the total was $117,283,635. There was also an increase for LaPoynor ISD. The new total is $176,512,131, up from $166,060,561 a year ago. Jackson said he learned early this year that as a result of a study by the Property Tax Assistance Division, the state was requiring HCAD to increase its appraisals from 10 to 12% to get them within a 5% margin for error of market value. The state had made the same demand in 2019. State law requires Jackson to have the certified values available July 25 each year to allow the school boards, counties and cities to complete their budgeting and tax-rate calculations by the end of September. Before the creation of the county appraisal districts in 1982, it was a much more complicated process. Each school district, city and council did its own appraisals. Here's a list of 2020 totals for some other Henderson County entities: * Brownsboro ISD 818,797,566 * Cross Roads ISD 257,170,242 * Eustace ISD 679,457,642 * Malakoff ISD $1,596,173,084 * Murchison ISD $46,853,152 * Trinidad ISD $53,554,858
Property values up countywide
- By Rich Flowers rflowers@athensreview.com
