Ali Linan CNHI Texas statehouse reporter
AUSTIN — About an hour after the end of the first special session Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott called legislators back to the Capitol to consider property tax reform again.
“After yet another month without the House and Senate sending a bill to my desk to cut property taxes, I am once again putting the agreed upon school district property tax rate cuts on the special session agenda,” Abbott said in a statement.
During the first special session, Abbott directed lawmakers to pass a bill that would include school tax rate compressions — the only property tax solutions both chambers agree on. On the first day of the special session, the House quickly passed a bill that did just that, conceding to its initial desire to include appraisal caps. The Senate, however, refused to give up its push to include homestead exemptions, finally calling Sine Die Tuesday as the 30-day clock on the special session ran out.
This time, Abbott directed lawmakers to pass a bill that would put Texas on a pathway to eliminate school district maintenance and operations property taxes and one that would cut property tax rates solely by reducing the school district maximum compressed tax rate.
“Unless and until the House and Senate agree on a different proposal to provide property tax cuts, I will continue to call for lasting property tax cuts through rate reductions and working toward eliminating the school property tax in Texas,” Abbott said.
“Special sessions will continue to focus on only property tax cuts until property tax cut legislation reaches my desk,” he added.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick previously criticized Abbott’s straightforward calls for exact bills he wants passed.
“(Abbott) seems misinformed about the roles of the executive and legislative branches of government. While the governor has the sole authority to call the Legislature into Session, the Legislature writes the bills – the courts have been crystal clear on this,” Patrick said.
According to the state constitution, the governor has the power to call a special session at any time and can direct what subjects are discussed during the special session, however the governor plays no role in writing bills. The governor can also call as many special sessions desired, each lasting a maximum of 30 days.
Following the call, Patrick said the Senate will continue to support cutting the tax rate through compression, but will insist on also including a homestead exemption.
"We will pass the same bill that we passed to the House last week that cuts school property taxes for the average homeowner by nearly 43%, almost double the tax cut one would receive with only compression," he said.
Patrick added that he does not support Abbott's call to put the state on a path to eliminate property taxes all together. During the first special session, Patrick called such a measure a "fantasy," stating that it would require Texas to raise the sales tax rate to accommodate the loss.
“Gov. Abbott’s call for a new special session is a renewed opportunity for the Texas Senate and House to deliver vital property tax relief as quickly as possible. The Texas Senate will continue to fight for homeowners, and we look forward to working with the House to pass property tax relief legislation in the coming weeks," he said.
House Speaker Dade Phelan did not immediately responded to the renewed call, but the House, which left after calling Sine Die on the first day of the first special session, is already scheduled to return to the Capitol by 11 a.m. Wednesday.
