Property owners in Texas have through Jan. 31 to get their ad valorem taxes paid and avoid a penalty.
Tax Assessor Collection Peggy Goodall said as of Monday collections stood at about 70%, just a bit below last year at this time.
"We could catch up by the end of the day," Goodall said. " I now we got a lot of mail today."
Property owners have until the close of business Friday to pay their taxes without penalty.
State law imposes penalty and interest charges on 2020 taxes paid after Jan. 31, and an additional charge for attorney fees is added on July 1. On Feb. 1, a 7% penalty will be charged on any balance due. An additional penalty will be added each month thereafter.
"If they can't pay their taxes in full, they can make partial payments," Goodall said. "The interest accrues on whatever the balance is so, the less balance the less interest."
Anyone who hasn't received a tax bill should contact the tax office.
"Counting Henderson County, we're now collecting for 34 different entities," Goodall said.
Those include some cities, school districts, Trinity Valley Community College, utility districts and more. The consolidated tax statement, listing all of the entities on one bill, makes it easier for the taxpayer, because they can pay it with one transaction. Once the county tax rate is set in September, the preparation of the statements begins. They are delivered to the taxpayers in October and are due for payment at the end of January. The office collects more than $100 million each year in property tax.
Goodall has worked in the office for about 25 years. She took office in 2015, after Milburn Chaney retired after more than two decades at the county tax assessor/collection. She was elected to a full term in 2016 and is unopposed for another term this year.
