Those property tax statements that came in the fall are due by the end of January, Henderson County Tax Assessor-Collector Peggy Goodall said.
Payments have to be in by the deadline to avoid a penalty.
"If anyone has not received a copy of their tax statement, they can contact our office or go to www.hendersoncountyonline.net and print a copy of their bill," Goodall said.
They may also pay their taxes online at that website, but all debit/credit card payments will incur a convenience fee.
"If a taxpayer is unable to pay their taxes in full, I would encourage them to pay what they can, because the penalties and interest are calculated on the balance due," Goodall said.
As always, anyone with a Homestead/Over-65 exemption or Disability exemption on their property, may pay those taxes "Quarterly," in four equal installments, but the first payment is due in January.
"We do accept postmark on mailed payments," Goodall said. "So as long as the envelopes are postmarked in January, we'll accept them as timely."
The county will accept property tax payments at all three locations, Athens, Chandler and Seven Points, but prepare to wait in line.
Taxes become delinquent Feb. 1. Penalty is imposed at the statutory rate of 6% on the first day of the delinquency month, and will increase 1% on the first day each month thereafter, reaching 12% maximum July 1. Interest is imposed at the statutory rate of 1% on the 1st day of delinquency, and will increase 1% each month thereafter.
In other words, anyone who waits until Feb. 1 to pay, will have to tack on another 7% to the total.
The tax office is located in the Henderson County Courthouse Annex, 125 N. Prairieville St.
