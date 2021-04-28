Caring for a family member with Alzheimer’s has been described as a 36 hour day.
Not all stricken with the disease are bedridden. Many are quite ambulatory and can disappear in a hurry if not under constant watch.
That’s why, since 2019, the Alzheimer’s Coalition of Henderson County has partnered with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office on Project Lifesaver.
“We get quite a few calls of these individuals wandering off and we’ll be able to locate them with these devices,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse told Commissioners Court. “They are accurate up to 80 feet and they can really save lives here in Henderson County.”
In the nationwide program, local Alzheimer’s support groups donate about $5,000 for bracelets that contain a small transmitter that emits a signal unique to the wearer. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office department is able to use radio frequencies to track the bracelets and help find someone should they they wander.
The funds cover the cost of operating the program. The bracelets can be purchased from the Alzheimer’s Coalition. You can contact them at 903-904-5070.
Alzheimer’s disease primarily affects individuals over age 65. One in 10 people over age 65 and nearly half of all individuals who reach the age of 85 will develop Alzheimer’s disease.
An estimated 4.5 million American adults have Alzheimer’s disease and it is the fourth leading cause of death in adults.
According to the Alzheimer’s Coalition website, the first sign of the disease is most often forgetfulness that begins to affect an individual’s daily routine. Other warning signs include: difficulty performing familiar tasks. disorientation to time and place; poor or decreased judgment, misplacing things; and changes in mood or behavior.
