A Stop Elder Exploitation class was presented to the members of the Living for the Brand Cowboy Church 42 Domino group.
The SEE program was started in early 2022 to raise awareness of scams and provide information about specific scams affecting the community, as well as what to do if you've been victimized.
It is a collaboration with the Henderson County District Attorney's Office, the Henderson County County Attorney's Office, the HELP Center, and First State Bank Brownsboro, First State Bank of Athens, Simmons Bank, Southside Bank, and Vera Bank.
This class included presentations by Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer, Henderson County District Attorney Investigator Buddy Hill, Ginger Ford from the HELP Center, Cindy Gage from FSB Brownsboro, Jordann Brumfield from FSB Brownsboro, Shanna Gilliam from Athens Bank, and Tracey Belin and Shelly Shaw from Adult Protective Services.
Also present were Casie Darter from the HELP Center and Kim Hodges from First State Bank Athens.
Future events for the SEE class will be taking place:
Monday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church located at 837 Prairieville Street, Athens.
Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. at Cookies and Coffee at Log Cabin City Hall located at 14387 Alamo Road, Log Cabin
If your group is interested in a presentation, please contact Ginger Ford at the HELP Center at 903-675-4357.
