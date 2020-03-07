The Athens Professional Women's Network met Friday at the Athens Country Club to learn about social media marketing and other business tools.
Jana Normandin, Lularoe training consultant and owner of Lularoe Jana Normandin, spoke on the topic that many business owners cannot hear enough about. There are so many platforms to learn and all of them beneficial in different ways. Normandin taught on how to market, time management, and the way to maximize each platform to the fullest.
“You can reach more people online than you ever could in person,” Normandin said.
Carrie Bennett the groups founder also hosted a drawing for a Dillard's gift card and opened up discussion to the group about future speakers. One thing the group agreed on was a social media part 2 from Normandin at the April 3 meeting.
The Athens Professional Women's Network is a new non-profit networking group for professional women that meets regularly to learn from each other and members of the community. The purpose of the group is to help area professional women to connect with one another and provide leadership and business skill training.
APWN will also be expanding to volunteer with other local non-profit organizations that are committed to the future of Athens. This months non-profit was Love in Action homeless ministry. If you have toiletry items please bring them to the next months meeting and the group will be taking them to Teri Carswell, LIA director. LIA also accepts cash donations.
The next meeting is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 3 at the Athens Country Club.
If you are interested in attending a meeting or learning more about this innovative new group of women, please look up their Facebook page Women’s Professional Network - Henderson County.
