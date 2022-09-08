Lake Area Fire and Police Departments along with EMS to Hold a Procession of Lights in Commemoration of Patriots Day Sunday, Sept. 11.
To honor the memory of the victims and first responders who lost their lives Sept. 11, 2001, Cedar Creek Lake Fire and Police Departments, along with EMS, will host a procession of lights beginning at 1 p.m. from Gun Barrel City.
The procession will begin on West Main Street in front of UT Health East Cedar Creek. From there, the procession will go to Seven Points, Tool, Trinidad, Malakoff, Caney City and Payne Springs, arriving back in Gun Barrel City around 2:30 p.m.
The route will be West Main Street, Hwy 334 to Hwy 274 to Hwy 31 to Hwy 198. Residents are welcome and encouraged to line the procession route.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.