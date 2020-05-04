Freddie Dowell, Produce Manager at the Malaoff Brookshire’s was named a winner in the annual United Fresh Produce Association’s Retail Produce Manager Awards Program.
He shared his gratitude in a previous interview.
“I am humbled to accept this award,” Dowell said. “I had no idea I would be getting, or was even considered for, this United Fresh National Award. The formal banquet presentation will take place June 16-19 in San Diego, CA where I will be honored along with other Produce Managers. There’s a total of six from the United States but I was the only one picked out of 100s from Texas. Can you imagine me from little Malakoff? My 25 years of service has really paid off; lots of changes over the years, but most of all my faithfulness to this company."
Of the hundreds of produce managers from the U.S. and Canada who were nominated, Dowell was one of 25 selected to receive the honor. He will be recognized this summer through a virtual conference for the United Fresh annual convention.
The Retail Produce Manager Award honors outstanding produce managers who set a standard of excellence in the produce department and are committed to serving customers and their communities. Dowell joined Brookshire Grocery Co. in 1995 and has served his entire career at the Brookshire’s Food Store in Malakoff. He was promoted to Produce Manager in 2014.
“We are very proud of Freddie for this prestigious and well-deserved recognition from United Fresh,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “He takes pride in his department and is excellent at serving the community. Freddie has been a hard worker since the beginning of his career and is focused on providing the best for his customers.”
This marks the 15th consecutive year that a Brookshire Grocery Co. produce manager has been honored with the United Fresh Produce Association’s Retail Produce Manager Award.
Coworkers expressed pride and excitement in Dowell.
“We are very excited and proud,” Darla, a gasoline clerk and Dowell's coworker said.
Humberto Rivera, the store manager spoke previously to the Review and said Malakoff Brookshire’s has received numerous awards, but he is most proud of Freddie Dowell, Produce Manager of the Year 2019.
“I’m very pleased with the direction that the Malakoff Brookshire’s is taking,” Rivera said. “We are a community grocery store and we are here to serve the community. We take pride in the people that we serve and we value all of our employees; we encourage them to strive for the BEST. As the new kid on the block, with only 10 years with Brookshire’s, it is my job to make sure that we give the best service to our customers.”
Dowell has been with his wife for 28 years and the couple has three children all of whom are very proud and excited. They also enjoy shopping from his produce department.
He started off with Brookshires 25 years ago, but has been in the grocery business for over 30. Prior to 1995 the location was also a FoodFare and Thrift Mart.
“I was just a grocery clerk, then I wanted to try something new and got into produce. I liked it so that's where I'm at,” Dowell said.
Dowell said he keeps everything rotated and the quality good.
“I keep the racks clean and the customers like it. They would rather shop here. Customers tell me, we keep it fresh,” he said. “They love coming here. I like doing my job and keeping the produce fresh and my customers happy and coming back.”
Dowell enjoys everyone that comes into the Malakoff Brookshire's and values the quality of his produce section.
“I love the customers, if it wasn't for the customers I wouldn't be where I am today,” Dowell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.