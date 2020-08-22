Educators and school districts are scrambling to meet the ever-changing needs of students in the era of COVID-19. In a very brief amount of time, local districts had to create virtual learning, hybrid and safer in-person learning programs.
Two additional options are E-groups and private tutors. Some parents are pooling funds, with a small cluster of other parents hiring a private teacher for their children, while others just need a little help.
Kristi McDonald, a teacher for 15 years and the owner of Sip & Shop, a local winery tour group, knew parents were in need of support, so she started an E-teacher app connecting teachers and students. “The E-teacher app is a centralized platform to connect high quality teachers and tutors with families,” she said. McDonald said she felt like many families need a teacher to help in person or virtually. The teacher would help understand assignments, make sure work is completed and ensure good knowledge of the concepts. Teachers fill out a profile online and set their own fees in order for families to shop for the one who best suits their needs.
The free app will be launched next month, but McDonald is still connecting people in the meantime. There is also a website www.eteacherapp.com that gives basic information while it is being developed. “I taught in a regular classroom for 12 years, and then earned a Masters degree in reading intervention,” she said. “I have been teaching privately, one-on-one and in a smaller setting for the past three years.” “I think there is a big need for this and people ask me ‘how do I get someone like you for my children?’” she said. “There are more families than I can handle reaching out, and that was what motivated me to start this program.” To get started, go to eteacherapp.com and send McDonald a message. With some teachers disagreeing with the back to school decision, and some with various health concerns, a small group teaching position may be a good fit.
“Teachers get to decide how much time they want to devote to it,” she said. Whether they want to spend one hour or 40, the opportunity is there. “If you’re a teacher, we can help you,” she said. “If you’re a family, we give you the opportunity to customize your child’s education by hand selecting the teacher.” Parents need not worry about their students in the event they are unable to afford this unique assistance. Local school districts providing virtual instruction are offering similar services as part of their day-to-day method of teaching.
Additional instruction is available online and in person by the child’s teachers through various technologies such as Zoom, email, and Remind, a secure monitored messaging service, to name a few.
