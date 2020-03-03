The 12th annual Athens Christian Preparatory Academy father-daughter dance was a princess extravaganza. Dads danced the night away with their favorite girls to music and disco lighting provided by Two Danes Productions.
The ACPA theater department dressed up and took photos with the girls, danced and the art department provided décor. Snacks and refreshments were there thanks to ACPA culinary classes and when the dads got tired, the girls ran around playing games and enjoying their friends.
There were two time slots to accommodate the crowd and the event is a large financial support for ACPA. The funds go back into the school for various items such as textbooks, building funds etc., but the events main purpose is to serve the community.
“The event is about ACPA providing a way to make memories. It brings our whole campus together.” Donna Wallace, the event coordinator said in a prior interview.
The ball was not just for dads though. Each year the event is also open to grandfathers, uncles, brothers, bonus parents or whoever fills that role.
Memory making is the primary goal and everyone should feel welcome. Please consider joining them in 2021.
