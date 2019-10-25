Although the Constitutional Amendment Election is less than two weeks away, another event on the political calendar is also looming.
Nov. 9 marks the beginning of filing for the 2020 Democratic and Republican Primary Elections.
"It's a short window," Henderson County Republican Chairman Betty Holland said. The filing only lasts for one month, concluding on Dec. 9.
Several of the current office holders have said they intend to run again, Holland said. In addition, she's had some interest from possible new candidates.
County officials who were winners in the 2016 election include and terms are up for re-election include.
• County attorney – Clint Davis, first elected in 2008.
• Commissioner Pct. 1 – Ken Hayes- first election. Hayes died in 2018 and was replaced by Scotty Thomas, who had held the job prior to Hayes, then declined to seek re-election.
• Commissioner Pct. 3 – Chuck McHam, first election
• Constable Pct. 1 – Kay Sangfroid, first election
• Constable Pct. 2 – Mitch Baker who won his first term in 2012.
• Constable Pct. 3 – David Grubbs retained the post he's held since the death of Daner Stanberry in 2006.
• Constable Pct. 4 – John Floyd, Floyd previously held the position, but was returned to office in 2016 after Rick Stewart retired.
• Constable Pct 5 – Brad Miers, an incumbent who took office in 2005.
Henderson County Democrats would like to get more candidates on the ballot for 2020. Four years ago, Democratic candidates in the November General Election included Aleciah Joyce Sims in Commissioners Pct. 3 and longtime Pct. 1 Constable Daryl Graham.
This year, Commissioners Court adopted new voting equipment to replace the system that was used for years. In February, the county voted to buy equipment from Election Systems & Software at a cost of about $650,000. Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez wanted the new machines to be in use for this year's Constitutional Amendment election on Nov. 5 to ramp up for a presidential election year in 2020.
