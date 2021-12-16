The passing of the filing deadline for the March Democratic and Republican Primaries left Henderson County with few contested local races.
Two of the contested elections involve justices of the peace. The JP Precinct 2, based in Seven Points features a Republican Party matchup between incumbent Kevin Pollock and challenger Jamie Fawns.
In Precinct 5, headquartered in Malakoff, three candidates have filed in the Republican Primary. The candidates are Charlotte Miers, Tanya Norris and Stacey Norman. Belinda Brownlow currently holds the office.
Henderson County Democratic Party Chairman Michael Fladmark said the party has a candidate filed for Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace, Cornelius Hambrick of LaRue.
“He’s the young man who recently filed in the LaPoynor school board race and won that,” Fladmark said.
The Democrats will have a gathering Sunday to draw for ballot positions, Fladmark said.
“Cornelius is uncontested in the primary, but in the statewide positions, we’ll do a ballot order for that.”
Fladmark is from Tool, where he serves on the city council. He said he has been active in Democratic Party politics for several years and became Democratic Party Chair Aug. 2.
Uncontested Republican Primary Candidates include:
173rd District Court Judge Dan Moore
County Court at Law Judge No. 1 Scott Williams
County Court at Law Judge No. 2 Nancy Perryman
County Judge Wade McKinney
Precinct 2 County Commissioner Scott Tuley
Precinct 4 County Commissioner Mark Richardson
District Clerk Betty Herriage
County Clerk Mary Margaret Wright
County Treasurer Michael Bynum
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Randy Daniel
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Tony Duncan
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Milton K. Adams
The Republican Party Chairman spot is also contested, with current chair Daniel Hunt opposed by Lawrence Pfeiffer.
