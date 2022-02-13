Henderson County Elections Administrator Paula Ludke’s office is ready for the start of early voting Monday, Feb. 14 and reminds voters they should be aware that some things are a bit different in 2022.
“One thing is we now have a Sunday for early voting,” Ludke said. “That will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Feb. 20.”
Voting that day will be at the Elections Center on Larkin Street in Athens.
Another major change is the location of early voting on State Highway 31 in Chandler.
“They’ve moved it down to the Methodist Church,” Ludke said.
She reminded voters that the Precinct Justice of the Peace headquarters in LaRue is also available to voters. It’s just off U.S. 175 on County Road 4719.
Before you vote, you might want to look at your voter registration certificate. There have been some changes there as well. Here’s what you’ll see:
The congressional district – All Henderson County residents are in the Fifth District.
The representative is currently Republican Lance Gooden.
The state senate district – Henderson County is in the Third District. The incumbent is Republican Robert Nichols.
The state legislative district – Henderson County voters will be in either District 4, now served by Republican Keith Bell, or District 8, served by Republican Cody Harris.
School District – Henderson County residents will be in Athens, Brownsboro, Cross Roads, Frankston, Kemp, LaPoynor, Mabank, Malakoff, Murchison, or Trinidad ISD.
City – City elections are conducted in May.
Republicans are reminded to read their ballots all the way to the end. There will be a list of propositions that are mainly to get voter’s opinions on things like whether to eliminate the property tax without adding an income tax and whether schools should be prohibited from teaching Critical Race Theory.
There are no propositions on the Democratic ballot this primary season.
Where to vote:
On election day, registered residents can use any of the Vote Centers in the county, however early voting locations are limited. The good news is there are more choices than in past years. The dates are Feb. 14 through Feb. 25.
The main early-voting location for Henderson County is at The Texan venue in Athens. Others are First United Methodist Church in Chandler, Lakeview Assembly of God Church in Seven Points and the Henderson County Complex in LaRue.
The Seven Points box will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14 through 18 and Feb. 22 through 24. Seven Points early voting will have extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 25.
The Chandler and LaRue early voting locations will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14 through 18 and Feb. 22 through 25.
The Athens locations are a bit more complicated, due to an engagement at The Texan conflicting with the early voting dates.
The Texan in Athens will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14 through 18 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the Feb. 22 through 25 window.
The County Election Center on Larkin Street in Athens is the Henderson County weekend location for early voting. The times are 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. The weekend early-voting will be held at the County Election Center on East Larkin Street in Athens because another engagement has been scheduled at The Texan.
The primary elections are conducted by the Republican and Democrat parties and in Texas, voters have to pick one in which to cast their ballots. Come November, they can vote for whichever candidate they choose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.