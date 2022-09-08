Henderson County Master Gardeners will present a lesson on soil at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at their demonstration garden, the Harvest Garden, located at Henderson County Regional Fairpark, 3356 TX-31 BUS, Athens. This presentation is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own camp-style chair.
Every gardener knows soil makes a major impact on whether your plants succeed or fail. But few new gardeners know how to change their soil to meet the plants’ needs, or even how to test their soil to determine if or how it should be amended.
Master Gardeners will go over the basics of testing your soil, how to read the soil test, and will hand out soil sample bags with instructions so you can go home and test your own soil. Master Gardeners will also explain how to add the things you need while excluding the nutrients your soil is sufficient in.
Most people like to add compost or mulch to their garden beds. This presentation will explain the difference between the two and how much or how little to add to your garden. Drainage will also be discussed, and a method for participants to go home and easily learn how well their garden drains will be given. This is extremely important information so you will know how much or how little your soil needs to be irrigated at any one time.
Also included will be the basics of what type of soil you have. You may be surprised to learn how much or how little sand or clay is in your soil, and how you can improve your soil’s composition without harming it further. It is not a matter of adding the other.
Soil may seem like a boring subject, but it is full of life – and plants thrive in soil that has adequate nutrients and holds moisture yet still drains well. You are certain to learn a few tricks to make your soil better, and you may never look at the ground in the same way again.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
