The Athens Police Department and Keep Athens Beautiful will host the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The drop off point will be at the Athens Partnership Center, 201 W. Corsicana St. For more information call 903-675-7961.
featured
Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Sports: I don't think we'll play Kansas anymore
- UPDATE: Man killed in plane crash near Chandler
- Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 24
- Uncle Fletch Hamburger Festival names winners
- Eustace resident turns 109
- Sports: Cross Roads win highlights county games
- Chili's celebrates grand opening in Athens
- Cain Center to celebrate one year anniversary
- RELIGION: God has no grandchildren
- The history of the hometown burger
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.