The Athens Police Department, Keep Athens Beautiful and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Athens Partnership Center, 201 W. Corsicana St.
This is an opportunity for those with unused prescription drugs to safely dispose of them. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. Only pills and patches can be accepted. No liquids, needles or sharps.
Americans turned in approximately 492 tons of prescription drugs last October at nearly 4,600 sites operated by DEA and its local law enforcement partners. Since its inception in 2010 nearly 13.6 million pounds have been collected.
According to studies, a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Usual disposal methods such as flushing and placing in the garbage pose potential safety and health hazards. Traces of prescription drugs have been found in water supplies of at least 41 million Americans according to an Associated Press investigation. Traces have also been found in lakes and rivers.
For more information about the proper disposal of prescription drugs or about the October Take Back event, please contact the Athens Police Department at 903-675-5454.
