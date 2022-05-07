The joy and excitement in the Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center could be felt as the grand opening and ribbon cutting with the Athens Chamber of Commerce took place last week.
The warmth in the space can be felt by all who enter and the volunteers cheerfully greet everyone. Chamber ambassadors and other guests of the day were able to tour the facilities and learn more about the process for those who visit the center.
It is apparent by the volunteers who take on different roles, that they have one goal in mind and that aligns with their vision to encourage, equip, and empower women and men, to choose life for their unborn child. They want those who visit the center to feel welcome, listened to, and know that there is someone there who can walk the journey with them.
“I want to help women walk through this time in their life with support for their journey and see how God has a wonderful plan for both their life and their baby’s life,” said board member Michelle Thompson, who is a Personal Support Advocate.
Services offered include pregnancy tests, pre-natal childbirth education, parent education, maternity and infant supplies, life skills training, and abortion trauma recovery.
Dr. Tony Romans, Senior Pastor at Faith Fellowship Church and board member for the PRC prayed over the space and all who set foot there.
“Talking through all the chaos in my life has helped me tremendously. The staff makes you feel welcome and loved,” said a 26-year old client of the PRC.
The Abundant Life PRC has a mission to be a lifeline, for people experiencing pregnancy decisions and parenting needs, in a safe and encouraging environment.
With many clients already taking advantage and benefitting from their services over the last few months, it appears they are creating that environment for Henderson County.
Currently, the center is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and is located at 610 Maryland Drive, Suite A in Athens. For more information, please call 903-904-4387.
