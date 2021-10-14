Sometimes the loneliest time for a woman can be when they find out they are carrying a new life inside them.
Representatives of the Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center in Athens told the Kiwanis Club members at Tilo’s on Tuesday about how their organization steps in to show the expectant mothers they are not alone.
“What Abundant Life Pregnancy Center is going to do is step into a void that we have in our county,” said Amanda Hodges Pruitt, Executive Director.
Both of her children came through adoption, which would not have been possible if two women had not had the courage to choose not to end their pregnancies.
The Center is in its beginning stages. A soft opening is coming soon, and Pruitt hopes they can lock in the days and hours the Center can be open by the first of the year.
“In all of our neighboring counties there is a pregnancy resource center,” Hodges said “We don’t have anything like that here.”
The Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center website says the organization was born from the belief that every life, from the moment of conception, is precious and holds value. The name is derived from John 10:10, in which Jesus tells us He wants us to find abundant life in Him. God has a unique and perfect purpose for every life He creates.
“We want to step into that crisis and help them,” Pruitt said. “We are a faith based organization and we’re going to share with them the message that abundant life is found in Christ and also come alongside them with help and resources.”
The Center is located at 601 Maryland Drive in Athens.
Visit their website to learn more about what they have to offer and upcoming fundraisers.
