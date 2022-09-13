Join in a revival from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 on the square in Athens. All churches, prayer warriors, intercessors, and everyone in the community are invited to the west side of the Henderson County Courthouse as the body of Christ comes together to pray for our county, state, and nation.
Sanctum Worship will provide praise and worship and guest speakers include a rabbi and powerful prayer warriors and various churches, ministers, and other organizations will be present also. Anyone who attends and wishes to pray what is on their heart is welcome and encouraged to do so.
The first Prayer on the Square was Oct. 29, 2011 and at that time organizer David Pierce thought that would be the only one until the Lord laid it on his heart to host another in 2020. He said the Lord has spoken to him again and he feels this will be the first annual Prayer on the Square to be continued and grow year after year.
Pierce says each revival has been preceded by hard times and this one is no exception. After the two previous Prayer on the Squares were hosted, the city changed and he could see God making movements in the area. It has been Pierce’s dream since bible college in the 1980s to see a revival come and he said “if we can unify the Christians, then we can make this county a glorious place to live.”
When Pierce began organizing the first Prayer on the Square in 2011, he admits he had no idea what he was doing, even though he had served as a youth pastor and participated in many other roles in the church. He had many in the community telling him that none of the churches would come together, he had problems with logistics, and no money for equipment needed like speakers.
It appeared that the event would not even come together as the praise and worship band had to cancel, he didn’t have the necessary insurance, the electricity wasn’t active for that event, and he was competing with the beginning of deer season.
However, “every single door just fell into place,” said Pierce as a different praise and worship team offered to perform, he had a Judge forgo the electricity deposit and it was turned on, and another minister, Robert Welch, offered to front the insurance through his church.
Then, on a beautiful 65 degree, sunny, October day, a crowd of around 150 to 200 people including a church from Kerens, a biker church, and more from in and around Henderson County showed up to share their prayers.
Pierce’s wife, Jeannie, is also part of Love First Evangelist Ministries, which helps host this event. Jeannie has been known to lay hands in prayer and change people and they both feel God laid a basis here and are using them as tools.
“We are standing on 2 Chronicles 7:14 and Ephesians 6:10-18,” David said. “God is ready to do some great stuff in Henderson County.”
Ephesians 6 describes putting on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil's schemes and 2 Chronicles 7:14 describes God forgiving sin and healing the land if people will humble themselves, turn from their wicked ways, pray, and seek His face.
Bring your own lawn chair and join in this prayer movement from 3 to 6 p.m. on the west side of the county courthouse in downtown Athens to pray for our county, state, and nation. For any questions, call 903-681-4742.
