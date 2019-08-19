Widespread power blinks interrupted electrical service in a large portion of northeast Texas on Sunday, including the area served by Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative.
"It ran about three hours and affected just under 30,000 members of TVEC," Media and Content Supervisor at Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative Don Johnson said. "That was only a small amount of the total number affected."
The outages on Sunday were the result of some sort of equipment failure outside our area, Johnson said.
"A little after 8 p.m. we started getting everybody turned back on once the transmission providers said they were able to handle the load and had everything stabilized," Johnson said.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas manages the flow of electric power to more than 25 million Texas customers -- representing about 90 percent of the state’s electric load.
According to the ERCOT website, when they issue an EEA, it is then able to take advantage of additional resources that are only available during tight operating conditions.
"The thing we have been watching and it happened twice last week was ERCOT calling for conservation to avoid a situation where we might have the rolling outages," Johnson said.
TVCC doesn't anticipate more conservation measures this week.
"But when it's hot, there's not as much room for error, so we watch it closely and try to give as much information as we can," Johnson said.
Electrical users can keep track of market conditions on the ERCOT website.
"They've got this little chart that shows today's expected demand and today's expected capacity," Johnson said.
Johnson said customers tried to make the best of the situation, many going outside to take advantage of a breeze, or play in the water.
"We try to make the best of what the situation is," Johnson said.
