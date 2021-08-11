Editor's Note: This show has been postponed. The Athens Review will post details on the new date when more information is available.
The public is invited to attend the end-of-summer concert at the Texan in historic downtown Athens Saturday, Aug. 21. With performances by a nationally known powerhouse from the Lone Star State, the Ally Venable Band has ignited excitement in the Modern Blues Scene, and opening act from a family band from northwest Louisiana, Landry & Company.
“We are excited to have Ally Venable back at The Texan” said Katie Birk, Tourism and Cultural Resources Coordinator for the City of Athens. “Ally is extremely talented blues guitarist with an amazing voice. She just released a new CD and I can’t wait to listen to it live!”
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., Landry & Company will kick things off at 7 p.m., followed by the Ally Venable Band at 8:30 p.m.
The event will be held inside the Texan. Visit thetexanathens.com/shows to order tickets. General admission is $15, balcony front seats are $20, and preferred tables in the front rows are $25 a set. General admission seating is on a first come, first serve basis, but all others can be reserved.
Food Trucks will be on site selling food and non-alcoholic drinks. Although this event is BYOB, glass bottles are prohibited. Coolers are allowed, just make sure they do not leak.
The Texan is located downtown at 209 E. Tyler St. For questions, please contact Tourism and Cultural Resources Department at 903-675-8039 or e-mail texaninfo@athenstx.gov.
For additional and future event information, visit www.thetexanathens.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.